CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas – Josiah Jurado, administrator of the Crockett County Jail, recently completed an extensive training course at the Correctional Management Institute of Texas, a division of Sam Houston State University, according to a release from the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

According to the release, Jurado is one of 18 jail administrators chosen from across Texas. He has spent more than 40 hours in the program learning the professional skill and techniques needed for managing a county jail.

The program was provided at no cost to Crockett County or the registrants, through a collaboration of the Correctional Management Institute of Texas, the Texas Jail Association and the Texas Association of Counties. This training is endorsed by the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. Jurado and the 17 other jail administrators are returning to their counties with an education in their profession that is unequalled in Texas.

The Texas Association of Counties, which provides training to all county officials, is a non-profit professional organization. Sam Houston State University is known as the premier school for Criminal Justice students. The Texas Jail Association and the Sheriffs; Association of Texas are professional organizations dedicated to the training and welfare of their members.