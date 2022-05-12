CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas – Crockett County Commissioners in Precinct 4 announced the purchase of a new building, previously Fesco, for a Fire and EMS Station on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to a post on social media, the building was purchased for $700,000 without any bonds or loans.

Located at 105 Medical Dr, these two buildings will supply the department with 13 total bays, which is large enough to house all fire units and ambulances at one location. The precinct also shares there is room to grow in the new space.

The new location will also allow the department to move away from the center of town.

Crockett County Precinct 4 says that the new facility is comparable to a new building in today’s market. A new station would cost the county over $5 million.