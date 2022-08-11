SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a man who is wanted for Burglary of Habitation.
Joshua Bogue is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes that is six-foot tall and 200 pounds.
If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of Bogue contact the San Angelo Police Department or Crime Stoppers. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip online, by calling (325) 658-HELP (4357), or by downloading the P3 Tips App.
You can earn a cash reward if the information provided results in Boque’s arrest.
Crime Stoppers remind the public to never attempt to apprehend a suspect themselves.