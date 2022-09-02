SAN ANGELO, Texas – Concho Valley Crime Stoppers is currently looking for a woman wanted for an assault that caused bodily injury family violence.

Ariana Ruiz was highlighted in a social media post shared by the Concho Valley Crime Stoppers. Ruiz has a warrant for an assault that caused bodily injury, family violence.

Ruiz is described to be a white female that is 5’2 and 160lbs. Ruiz has short brown hair and brown eyes along with several tattoos like a crown on her upper right arm. If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of Ruiz contact the San Angelo Police Department or Crime Stoppers. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip online, by calling (325) 658-HELP (4357), or by downloading the P3 Tips App.

You can earn a cash reward if the information provided results in Ruiz’s arrest.

Crime Stoppers remind the public to never attempt to apprehend a suspect themselves. Doing so can be very dangerous.

