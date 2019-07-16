Crime spree of 2 stolen vehicles and several burglaries overnight in PaulAnn neighborhood

SAPD official statement:

July 16, 2019 — Around 3:00 a.m. this morning, a 60-year-old San Angelo woman was sent to Shannon Medical Center for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries after she was involved in a hit and run collision in the 2400 block of the East Houston Harte Frontage Road.

A crash investigation revealed the suspect vehicle, a 2015 Ford Fusion, was recently stolen from a residence in the 2900 block of McGill Boulevard. Following the collision, a male suspect reportedly fled the crash scene and ran to a nearby Chevy Silverado flatbed pickup, which had been stolen from the same residence. Both vehicles were reportedly left unlocked with their respective keys left inside.

Within the immediate hours following the incidents, six non-forced entry vehicle burglaries were reported in the 2600 – 2800 block of McGill Boulevard and a firearm was listed amongst the assortment of stolen items.

The Department is urging the public to please LOCK your vehicles, TAKE your keys, and REMOVE all valuable items and firearms from your vehicles.

Department officials are also requesting any security camera footage of subjects checking door handles in the PaulAnn subdivision overnight. Videos should be emailed to tracy.piatt-fox@sanangelopolice.org. Neighbors by Ring members can send video through the app. (Available for download at https://shop.ring.com/pages/neighbors)

Working together, we can prevent vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts and stolen firearms from being used in other crimes.