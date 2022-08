SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday,’ highlighting Jeremy Cozad, who has a felony warrant out for Credit/Debit Card Abuse.

Cozad is a 29-year-old male, stands 5’9″, roughly 200 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes

Any information that leads to Cozad’s arrest could result in a reward of up to $1,000.