SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A two-vehicle crash on West 6th and Bryant has knocked down a pedestrian signal pole, shut down all eastbound traffic and sent two people to the hospital.

Officers told CVHP staff on the scene that the black Nissan sedan was headed northbound on Bryant and the tan GMC truck was headed southbound on Bryant attempting to turn left on 6th street. This resulted in the two vehicles colliding in the intersection and the force of the crash knocked down a pedestrian signal pole.

According to officers on the scene the black sedan was carrying two elderly females, one in the driver seat and the other in the passenger seat. Both have been reported with injuries and have been transported to Shannon for treatment.

The driver of the tan GMC truck refused medical treatment and has not been taken to the hospital. The driver has also been cited for failure to yield to the right of way turning left.