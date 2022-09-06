SAN ANGELO, Texas — A two-vehicle crash leaves involved vehicles in a ditch and a tree and sends one to the hospital.

According to the police statement, a silver Ford F-150 was exiting the Houston Harte Frontage Road when a maroon Ford F-150, which was headed south on Smith Boulevard, collided with the silver Ford at the intersection, sending the vehicles to their respective spots in the pictures below.

Police state that both drivers received minor, non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the silver truck was taken to the hospital while the driver of the maroon truck was treated at the scene. The driver of the maroon Ford was cited for failing to yield to the right away.