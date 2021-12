SAN ANGELO, Texas — Officers with the San Angelo Police Department closed one lane of westbound traffic on Loop 306 near Garfield Street after a single-vehicle incident at around 11:00 A.M. this morning, Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Police issued a NIXLE alert shortly before 11:00 this morning warning motorists that westbound traffic was reduced to a single lane.

Early reports from the scene indicate that no one was injured in the crash.