SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A crash at the intersection of Bryant and 19th street has resulted in one driver being sent to the hospital.

Officers on the scene told CVHP staff that the white van was southbound on Bryant while the white Toyota passenger car was headed westbound on 19th street. An independent witness stated that the Toyota passenger car had a green light while the van had a red light.

The driver of the Toyota passenger car has been transported to Shannon with non-incapacitating injuries and the driver of the van has been cited for disregarding a red light.