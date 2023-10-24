SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — First responders were called out to the intersection of North Bell Street and Hughes Street on Tuesday, Oct. 24, after a two-vehicle crash involving four passengers sent all involved to the hospital.

The general location of the collision, indicated by the red waypoint marker. Image courtesy of Google.

According to a San Angelo Police Department officer at the scene, the incident occurred after a red Toyota RAV4 traveling eastbound on Hughes Street attempted to take a right turn at a red light. The driver of the vehicle failed to notice a red Chevy Tahoe traveling north on Bell Street that was attempting to take a left turn, pulling out in front of it and colliding as a result.

Four passengers were involved in the crash, with three in the Tahoe and one in the RAV4. All involved passengers have been taken to Shannon Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment. None have life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the RAV4 is cited for failure to yield right-of-way from a stop sign.