SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of East Avenue L and South Oakes Street after two cars collided at the roads’ intersection.

The general location where the crash occurred at, indicated by the red marker. Image courtesy of Google.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, the crash occurred after the driver of a silver car failed to yield the right-of-way to the driver of a black truck while turning left. This caused the vehicles to collide at the intersection of the two roads.

Despite the damage dealt to the vehicles, no injuries have been reported. According to our reporter at the scene, the intersection was temporarily blocked off while the collision was being assessed and cleared from the road.

The driver of the silver car was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way while turning left.