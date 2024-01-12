Correction: The date on this article has been changed to reflect the correct year.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A two-vehicle crash on South Bryant in San Angelo slowed down end-of-the-week traffic on Friday afternoon, January 12, 2024.

Police say the crash happened when the driver of a black SUV headed east on Ave. J collided with a black pickup headed south on Bryant.The driver of the black SUV was transported to Shannon Medical Center for observation.

Investigators had not issued citations as of the writing of this article.