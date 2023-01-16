SAN ANGELO, Texas — A crash involving a child at the intersection of Caddo and Van Buren has slowed down traffic.

The Nissan Rouge was headed eastbound on Caddo and the Chevy Equinox was headed southbound on Van Buren. The Chevy Equinox disregarded a red light and collided with the Nissan Rouge in the intersection.

The Nissan Rouge carried three occupants, including a child in the backseat. The child has been taken to the hospital for a checkup but was not reported to have any serious injuries. There were two occupants in the Chevy Equinox, neither reported serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox has been cited for failure to regard a red light.