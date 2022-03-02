SAN ANGELO, Texas — A crash at the intersection of North Bryant Boulevard and West 7th Street involving a truck that was hauling multiple vehicles caused delays this afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened after a dark gray Chevrolet pickup headed north on Bryant took a left turn month 7th Street without yielding the right of way. As the truck entered the intersection it was hit by a white Ram 3500 truck hauling a trailer carrying two other pickups.

Police say the impact caused the Ram truck to collide with a light pole at the intersection. One of the trucks being hauled on the Ram 3500’s trailer came loose from its ratchet straps, causing the truck to slide forward on the trailer and hit the cab of the Ram 3500.

The driver of the dark gray Chevrolet is being cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way.

Officers at the scene said there were minimal injuries and no one was sent to the hospital.