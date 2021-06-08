COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for homeless individuals scheduled for June 11, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the City of San Angelo, the Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition has coordinated with the Department of State Health Services and will hold a vaccination clinic for homeless individuals.

The clinic will be held at the Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The physical address is 301 W. 18th Street. The Wesley Soup Kitchen operates out of this location as well.

Homeless individuals can receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination. No identification will be required.

According to the City, in order to encourage participation, the coalition will give $10 to the first 30 homeless individuals who get vaccinated.

For more information, contact the Neighborhood and Family Services office at 325-655-0824.

