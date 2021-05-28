COVID-19 death confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of another patient from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Friday, May 28, 2021.

The city says the patient was a man in his 50s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 310 people have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 200 were residents of Tom Green County. 110 were residents of other counties.