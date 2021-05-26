Courtroom Recap: Robert Arambula Trial Day 2

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Day two of the trail for Robert Arambula began on Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021, with the jury hearing more from a witness called on Tuesday afternoon.

After that witness was excused from the stand, the State called a Crime Scene Technician with the San Angelo Police Department then one of the SAPD officer who responded to the scene.

The jury saw dozens of crime scene photos taken by the Crime Scene Technician.

It’s expected that more investigators will take the stand to testify this afternoon.

