Courtroom Recap: Robert Arambula Trial, Day 1

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The trail process for 48-year-old Robert Arambula began with jury selection on Monday, May 24, 2021. Arambula is charged with murder. According to police, this incident happened on January 26, 2020 just before 1 a.m. and was the first murder of 2020.

Tuesday marked the beginning of the trail with the State making their opening statements and telling the jury to expect to see “lots of photos” as well as videos.

The evidence presented by the State included three different angles of surveillance footage from the Stripes store, located at 1322 South Bryant Boulevard, where the alleged stabbing happened.

The jury also saw photos of the victim, 26-year-old Rhyheme Talton, with family members.

The defense presented some evidence as well including crime scene photos taken of the inside of the Stripes store.

Four witnesses testified on Tuesday including a woman who was with Talton at the convenience store and who said she drove him to the hospital. She told the jury she knew Talton for around five years and had recently started dating him.

The jury also heard her call to 911.

The Judge presiding over the trial, Ben Woodward, says he expects the trail to be completed by the end of the week.

This is one of the first in-person jury trials since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Judge encouraged everyone involved in or attending the trial to wear masks and maintain social distancing.