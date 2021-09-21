Court documents: San Angelo woman uses methamphetamine around child, child tests positive for drug

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to court documents, Mandy Lange, 24, was indicted by a Tom Green County Jury for endangering a child, criminal negligence.
According to the documents, Lange used methamphetamine around a child younger than 15-years-of-age in May of 2021.
The child’s hair was tested and the test showed that methamphetamine was present in the child’s system.
Documents also state that Lange, “did not voluntarily deliver the child to a designated emergency infant care provider under Section 262.302 of the Texas Family Code.”
Lange was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on September 20, 2021.