SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo.

On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale.

According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, Nov. 25 — Black Friday. Officials with the mall say this is the first time in a couple of years they have encountered a counterfeit bill. Police are investigating the incident and no further information has been released.

A spokesperson for the San Angelo Police Department says officers have seized counterfeit money 26 times in 2022, including 18 bills that were turned in to the department’s evidence division. Most of the calls originated from businesses in San Angelo, including convenience stores.

SAPD provided the following tips for people to be aware of and protect themselves from the use of counterfeit bills:

Inspect the money thoroughly for watermarks and make sure that the bills don’t say “For Motion Picture Use Only” or “Copy Money”

Invest in items that would help you detect counterfeit money such as a Counterfeit Marker pen or Digital Counterfeit Detection machines.

Do not return the bill to the passer.

If possible, delay the passer with some excuse.

Observe the passer’s description and write down their license plate numbers if possible.

Contact your local police department.

Do not handle the counterfeit note. Place it inside a protective cover such as a plastic bag or envelope to protect it.

If you or anyone you know finds counterfeit money, contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315.