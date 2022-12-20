SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced that it will be opening a warming shelter at the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center, located at 1103 Farr St, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and it will be open until noon on Sunday, Dec. 25.

The American Red Cross will be operating the shelter in conjunction with the city. Police will be on-site for security purposes; the fire department will be on standby for EMS needs.

The announcement states that no “disruptive animals” will be permitted at the shelter.

Transportation to the shelter will be provided free of charge by the Concho Valley Transit District, located at 510 N Chadbourne, until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Transportation will not be operating Sunday. For questions, call 325-947-8729.

For those wanting to volunteer, please contact Bob Salas at 325-655-0824 or robert.salas@cosatx.us. Food donations will not be accepted at this time.