SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has released the monthly street report for November 2022.

The following provides details for each individual active project that includes but is not limited to the construction type, the contractor used, the current status of the project and the estimated completion.

Active Street Projects

Downtown Chadbourne

Construction Type: Reconstruction of the roadway, rehabilitating aging utilities and improving pedestrian safety & access

Cost: $7.6 million

Contractor: TiZack Concrete Inc.

Estimated Completion: Nov. 2022

Where: Concho River to Beauregard

Current Status: Street & sidewalk construction, traffic signal installation and street lighting are all 100% correct. The pedestrian ramp is 75% complete and the landscaping, as well as the striping, are underway.

Southwest Boulevard

Construction Type: Mill and overlay, drainage and reconstruction

Cost: $7.04 million

Contractor: Reece Albert Inc.

Estimated Completion: Dec. 2022

Current Status: Mill and overlay are 100% complete. Pedestrian elements are 50% complete as the channel at the low water crossing is being prepped for concrete work.

South A&M Avenue, Johnson Street to Avenue N

Construction Type: water line replacement

Cost: $4.7 million

Contractor: Insituform Technologies

Current Status: Construction is underway

North Chadbourne, Loop 306 N. to 43rd Street

Construction Type: reconstruction of the roadway

Cost: $4.7 million (estimated)

Current Status: the water main replacement and sewer main replacement is 100% complete. The street construction is nearing the bidding stage

College Hills, Loop 306 to Avenue N.

Construction Type: Reconstruction of the roadway, drainage work and underground utilities. Signalized intersection upgrades and ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps

Cost: $32.6 million (estimated)

Contractor: Reece Albert Inc.

Current Status: Starting in May 2022, phase one began with utility work on the north side (Millbrook to Avenue N,) followed by

reconstruction of the roadway. The south side will follow. Sewer and water utilities on the north side are 100% complete; water utility replacement is 75% complete. North low water crossing to be reopened Nov. 11. South low water crossing will be closed for replacement through December.

For more information, including future street projects as well as those completed since 2017, refer to the PDF file provided below or go to cosatx.us/streets.