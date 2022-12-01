SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo is inviting people to be active during the Christmas season by hosting tournaments for basketball, softball and flag football.

Youth Basketball

The Merry Christmas Basketball Tournament will be held from Friday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 11. Teams will be split by boys and girls and will be based on grade level (7th and 8th, 5th and 6th, 3rd and 4th, 2nd and 1st Grades respectively).

Teams will be guaranteed three games throughout the weekend that will be played at various SAISD schools and San Angelo Recreation Centers. It costs $175 per team and registration closes Monday, Dec. 5 by noon.

For more information, contact 325-657-4450 or visit www.cosatx.us/recreation

Men’s and Coed Softball

Actively play baseball or softball? Want to relive the glory days? Trying to prove to friends that you can hit a ball a long way? If the answer is yes to any of these questions then the Grinch 2 Softball Tournament is the place to prove it.

The men’s tournament will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 while the coed teams will play on Sunday, Dec. 11. Registration costs $50 per team and the organizers ask that each player brings a toy or $10. Each team is guaranteed three games.

For more information, contact John Henry Perez at 325-657-4450 or at 325-277-5705

1st Annual TAAF Men’s Adult Flag Football

The Texas Amateur Athletic Foundation is hosting the 1st Annual Men’s Adult Flag Football Tournament. It is slated to take place from Saturday, Dec. 17 to Sunday, Dec. 18.

The 8 vs 8 tournament will pit teams in a two-game pool play before starting bracket play. Teams can be entered for $275 with the deadline being Monday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. With a minimum of 10 teams, there will be prizes given to the top three teams which include shirts, rings and a champion’s belt.

For more information and to register, contact John Perez at 325-262-0659 or email at John.perez@cosatx.us