SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced Monday afternoon several city operation closures for the holidays. Concho Valley Homepage has put it all together for our readers below. For more information, visit the city’s website at https://www.cosatx.us/

Trash service

There will be no interruption of trash service over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, but the landfill will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31.

City office closures

The following are city operations that will be closed on Dec. 23, 26 and Jan. 2

San Angelo Animal Shelter

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

McNease Convention Center

Municipal Court

Parks and Recreation offices

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

and the water billing offices.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.

WIC

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, and remain closed as usual on Friday, Dec. 23, as well as on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Visit cosatx.us/wic for more information.

San Angelo Nature Center

The Nature Center will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Dec. 26 and then again on Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operation hours of noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Visit cosatx.us/naturecenter for more information.

Fort Concho

Fort Concho and its visitors center, located at 630 S. Oakes St., will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 to Sunday, Dec. 25 and then again on Saturday, Dec. 31 to Sunday, Jan. 1. Aside from those closures, the fort will be open during regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit fortconcho.com.

Concho Valley PAWS

Concho Valley PAWS, the City’s contracted adopting agency, will be open with special holiday hours of noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 19 to Dec. 22 and Dec. 28 to Dec. 30. Offices will be closed in between those dates. Normal operation hours of 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays will resume Wednesday, Jan. 4.

For more information about PAWS, visit cvpaws.org.