SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced road closure information for College Hills Boulevard that is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 9 with varying end dates.

The first project is for wastewater infrastructure construction at Vista del Arroyo Drive from College Hills Boulevard to Sul Ross Street. This project is scheduled to begin Monday and last until Tuesday, Jan 17. Commuters can detour using College Hills to access Vista Del Arroyo.

The second project is due to stormwater infrastructure construction from College Hills Boulevard from Millbrook to Vista del Arroyo Drive. This project is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and end Monday, Feb. 13. Commuters can detour on Oxford Avenue to Sul Ross Street to Hemlock for College Hills South. For College Hills North, take Sunset Drive to Huntington Lane to Millbrook.

For more information, go to cosatx.us/streets

