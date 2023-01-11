SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced that most city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The following is a list of city offices and how it is affected by the closures:

Trash Service

There will be no interruption in trash pickup or landfill operations. Residents should expect the pickup to be on its normal day bearing any unforeseen circumstances.

City office closures

City operations that will be closed on Jan. 16:

Animal Shelter

City Hall and the Community Development building

City Hall Annex

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

Municipal Court

Nature Center

Parks and Recreation offices

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

Women, Infants and Children (WIC)

WIC Offices will reopen at 7 a.m. while city offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17

Fort Concho

Fort Concho’s Visitor Center in Barracks 1, located at 630 S. Oakes St, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on MLK Day. Self-guided tours will also be available.

The city also announced that the Tom Green County Historical Society will hold its first meeting of the new year at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Fort Concho’s Officers’ Quarters 8, located at 215 East Avenue D, where Fort Concho Site Manager Bob Bluthardt will present a program titled “God on the Military Frontier,” a look at army chaplains of the military west. The program is free to all and light refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit fortconcho.com.

City Council

The San Angelo City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the McNease Convention Center, located at 501 Rio Concho Drive.

For more information, visit cosatx.us