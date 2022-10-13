SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has released news that they will no longer be publishing or distributing COVID-19 reports.

This will be put into place on October 14, 2022, however, testing sites will still be required to report test results to the Health Department.

All future reporting of COVID-19 will be done by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Visit the links below for daily reported data from the State of Texas.

Texas Department of State Health Services Resources

CC COSA