SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo’s city attorney took time during the public comments period of the Tuesday, Jan. 16, City Council meeting to address accusations of illegal activity after a San Angelo resident recently began to call for the recall of all City Council members.

The response comes after John Bariou, former vice chair of the City of San Angelo Development Corporation, stated that he has begun to seek out San Angelo citizens to lead petitions calling for recall elections on Jan. 8, 2024. The search was initiated after Bariou issued a citation to the City Council during the Nov. 21, 2023, council meeting over claims that the City Council has committed an “intentional, repeated and habitual subversion of the City Charter and violation of certain Ordinances.”

In the Nov. 21 citation, Bariou alleged that the City Council was knowingly operating as a “Mayor-run” system rather than the Council-Manager form of government mandated by the City Charter, actions that he stated illegally allow “one individual access to the Manager and directing specific actions without deliberation by, and specific authorization of, the full Council.”

“Our citizen representation by the single-member district system has been eroded, and the individual Council members have yielded to one voice who has been given a back door to the City Manager’s office,” Bariou said.

Bariou afforded the City Council a “redemptive window” that would last from Nov. 21, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2024. Bariou stated in the citation that the City Council would need to take steps toward publicly evident “repentant and law-abiding conduct” during this time, with failure to comply resulting in the pursuit of petitions for recall elections. These elections, under Section 48 of the City Charter, have the potential to remove City Council members from their appointed positions.

The City Attorney’s statement

During the Jan. 16 City Council meeting, City Attorney Theresa James spoke about Bariou’s claims after reportedly receiving several questions asking why the City Council would allow “people who have such negative things to say” about it. Several of these questions “were specifically about Mr. Bariou and his self-proclaimed, so-called citation that he issued to the City of San Angelo City Council,” according to James.

In response to the questions, James began by stating that every citizen of San Angelo has the ability to address the City Council.

“The City of San Angelo has for a very long time had a tradition of allowing members of the public to speak at every regular City Council meeting,” James said. “Most citizens discuss upcoming public events or concerns they have that they would like to have addressed. But there are also a few who come with personal agendas and use their time to air their grievances with the City, often through unspecified accusations of corruption or wrongdoing on behalf of the City. And we listen to them every time. And we allow them to speak every time.”

Continuing, James stated that even though Bariou has made claims against the City Council, it is his constitutional right to address the City Council. This right, James said, is something that the City Council will defend regardless of the content of his statements.

“They have a constitutional right to address their representatives, and we will protect their right to do so,” James said. “So even though Mr. Bariou alleges that there are attempts to silence him, we will defend his right to speak during public comment regardless of what he has to say.”

James later stated that, although the City Council allows San Angelo citizens to speak during the public comments sections of meetings, it is limited in how it can respond due to requirements outlined in the Texas Open Meetings Act — requirements that Bariou claims to have been routinely violated by the City Council. Due to these restrictions, the City Council is unable to directly conversate with the speaker or decide on the presented matter during the meeting.

“We can provide information as I am doing today, but there is no ability to have a dialogue with the speaker or to decide on the matter at the time,” James said. “That is typically the reason there is no response.”

In the case of Bariou’s accusations, however, the City Council believes that there is no reason for them to respond. According to James, this is because Bariou’s citation is simply “a public comment airing grievances” that carries “no legal weight beyond information” regarding said grievances.

“In the case of Mr. Bariou’s self-proclaimed citation, we do not respond because there is nothing to respond to,” James said. “Mr. Bariou’s citation that he issued to council is not real but just a way in which to make his public comment seem more official when in reality it carries no legal weight beyond information regarding a grievance he has with the City.”

Furthermore, James stated that since Bariou’s claims are just public comments, they do not count as official business meaning that they do not violate the Open Meetings Act.

“The Open Meetings Act ensures that matters of public concern that the Council has legal authority to decide are decided in a meeting open to the public,” James said. “Since the self-proclaimed citation issued by Mr. Bariou is not real, but rather just a public comment airing grievances, there is no official business that needs to be decided. Therefore, discussing it cannot be a violation of the Open Meetings Act.”

Later, James stated that she expects Bariou to write a response to her comments, one that would claim that the City is attempting to stifle the public voice and strip residents of their rights. James disparages this hypothetical argument, however.

“I have no doubt that Mr. Bariou will draft an ‘official response’ to this comment and allege that we are trying to quiet your voices and take away your rights,” James said. “That argument will also be not real.”

Concluding her response, James stated that the City Council understands that there are citizens who dislike some of its actions before listing some of the ways in which citizens can communicate with the City to resolve their grievances.

“We understand there are citizens that are unhappy with some actions of the City,” James said. “We speak to those citizens every day, and every citizen is able to call the Mayor, their Council member, the City Manager, one of the Directors or myself to discuss their concerns. But in addition to that, if any citizen has a grievance with the City there are multiple real paths to have that grievance heard and resolved.”

Despite James’ response, Bariou has not been deterred. According to Bariou, her statements have only shown that the City has disregarded the content of the citation in favor of personally discrediting him.

“In my opinion, most of what the City Attorney put forth is a smoke screen to distract from the true meat of the citation,” Bariou said. “I ask the citizens not to be beguiled by that smoke screen. It is an effort by a trial with an attorney to discredit a witness without ever actually addressing what was cited.”

To see the entirety of James’ response, watch the YouTube video or read the transcription of her statement found below.

The San Angelo City Council’s Tuesday, Jan. 16, meeting. James’ response begins at 11:46 and concludes at 16:20.

Transcript of James’ Response

I have been asked multiple times in the past couple of weeks why we allow people to speak at our public comment period who have such negative things to say about us. Some of these questions were specifically about Mr. Bariou and his self-proclaimed so-called citation that he issued to the City of San Angelo City Council. So I would like to address those questions.

The City of San Angelo has for a very long time had a tradition of allowing members of the public to speak at every regular City Council meeting. They can speak for three minutes on whatever they choose. Most citizens discuss upcoming public events or concerns they have that they would like to have addressed. But there are also a few who come with personal agendas and use their time to air their grievances with the City, often through unspecified accusations of corruption or wrongdoing on behalf of Council or staff. And we listen to them every time. And we allow them to speak every time. Because they have a constitutional right to address their representatives and we will protect their right to do so. So even though Mr. Bariou alleges that there are attempts to silence him, we will defend his right to speak during public comment regardless of what he has to say.

The second question I am often asked is why we don’t respond at the meeting. Part of the answer to that question is that council is limited to what they can discuss during the public comment period to avoid violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act. We can provide information as I am doing today, but there is no ability to have a dialogue with the speaker or to decide on the matter at that time. That is typically the reason there is no response. In the case of Mr. Bariou’s self-proclaimed citation, we do not respond because there is nothing to respond to. Mr. Bariou’s citation that he issued to council is not real but just a way in which to make his public comment seem more official when in reality it carries no legal weight beyond information regarding a grievance he has with the City. This is also why when Mr. Bariou’s claims that legal consultations with my clients about their personal responsibility to the public is a violation of the Open Meetings Act is not correct. The Open Meetings Act ensures that matters of public concern that the Council has legal authority to decide are decided in a meeting open to the public. Since the self-proclaimed citation issued by Mr. Bariou is not real, but rather just a public comment airing grievances, there is no official business that needs to be decided. Therefore, discussing it cannot be a violation of the Open Meetings Act.

I will say that one benefit of Mr. Bariou’s comments is that the press is now interested in what occurs at City Council meetings. I hope the press that is watching this morning will remain interested for the remainder of the meeting because the real work of government carried out by real dedicated public servants will take place here today. Today this council will consider action to complete a water project and sewer project that will help provide secure water and reliable sewer for decades to come. They will consider the application for monies that will help our fire and police departments better protect you and themselves. There will be discussions on tax abatement programs that will assist the City in attracting new businesses that will bring jobs and revenue to the City; and there will be decisions made on how property will be utilized, decisions that will impact the uses of those lands for decades.

I have no doubt that Mr. Bariou will draft an “official response” to this comment and allege that we are trying to quiet your voices and take away your rights. That argument will also be not real. We understand there are citizens that are unhappy with some actions of the City. We speak to those citizens every day and every citizen is able to call the Mayor, their Council member, the City Manager, one of the Directors, or myself to discuss their concerns. But in addition to that, if any citizen has a grievance with the City there are multiple real paths to have that grievance heard and resolved. If you have been injured or have had property damaged by the City you can contact our risk management department and they will send you a claim form. If you believe you have been discriminated against because you have a disability, you can go to cosatx.us/ada and provide a comment or file a formal grievance. If you believe the Mayor or a council member has acted unethically, you should report what has occurred to the mayor, a councilperson, the City Manager, or myself, and we will gather facts from you and initiate an investigation into the allegation. And if you wish to file a petition to create a new ordinance, to remove a current ordinance or to recall a council member the City Clerk is happy to work through that process with you as they have with many other citizens before you. Or if like Mr. Bariou, you would rather come and issue self-proclaimed so-called citations to City Council, there is a public comment period at every regularly scheduled council meeting where you can do that as well. We will protect your right and Mr. Bariou’s right to do so. Thank you.