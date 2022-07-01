SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo will have multiple office closures in observation of America’s 246th birthday on Monday, July 4th.

According to a release from the City of San Angelo, most city offices will be closed as shown below:

Animal Shelter

City Hall and the Community Development Building

City Hall Annex

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

Municipal Court

Nature Center

Parks and Recreation offices

San Angelo- Tom Green County Health Department

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

Businesses and offices will re-open on Tuesday, July 5th per usual.

Along with city closures, the landfill will also be closed on Saturday, July 2nd.

Landfill operations will resume on Monday, July 4th with no interruptions to garbage collection.

More information on closures and operations can be found on the COSA website.