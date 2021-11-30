COSA announces public meetings to discuss City Council redistricting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced two public meetings to discuss City Council redistricting in a statement issued today, Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The first meeting will be held on the evening of Thursday, December 2nd at 6:30 P.M. in the East Mezzanine of San Angelo City Hall, located at 72 West College Avenue.

The second meeting will take place during the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, December 7th at 8:30 A.M. in the McNease Convention Center, 500 Concho Drive.

The City says City Council district boundaries need to be redrawn after data from the 2020 Census revealed that current member districts are “not of sufficiently equal population” to comply with the “One-person, One-vote” principle established in the US Constitution.

The City of San Angelo has made the preliminary redistricting plan available online at cosatx.us/redistricting and for public inspection during regular business hours at the City Clerk’s Office at 72 W. College Avenue, Suite 204.