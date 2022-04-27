SAN ANGELO, Texas — Cornerstone Christian School sophomore, Colin Leonard, is the 1A TAPPS State Champion for men’s high school golf.

Leonard competed in a two day state tournament located at Squaw Valley golf course in Glen Rose, TX on Monday and Tuesday. Competing against 73 other entries in the 1A men’s division, Colin shot even par (72) on day one and a three-under par 69 on day two to finish the tournament with a 141. In doing so he won out over senior, Noah Hancock of San Antonio Gateway Christian who shot 75-68-143 and third place finisher, David Garcia from Bulverde Living Rock who shot 78-71-149.

Leonard wishes to play at the collegiate level for golf when he graduates from highschool and aspires to someday play at the PGA tour.

