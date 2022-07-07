SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the County Clerk’s Office, the Tom Green County Courthouse will be closed to the public and temporarily changing its hours due to construction beginning Friday, July 8th through July 15th.

The District Courthouse and District Clerk’s Office will be closed on July 8th. Following the closure, the Clerk’s Office will be transitioning to a remote work environment to continue serving the public since electrical power will be shut off in the Tom Green County Courthouse.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 11th through Friday, July 15th.

Tom Green County District Clerk says e-filings and paperwork to the office will still be conducted throughout the week.

Operations and hours are expected to return to normal on Monday, July 18th.

The District Clerk’s Office can be contacted at district.clerk@co.tom-green.tx.us.

Civil and family cases can be reached at 325-659-6579. Felonies and juveniles can contact 325-659-6582.