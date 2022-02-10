SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas’ 11th District Congressman August Pfluger visited the Concho Valley this evening where he and his fellow congressmen toured Goodfellow Air Force Base Monday evening.

Representative Pfluger was joined by House Republican Whip Steve Scalice of Louisiana, as well as Texas’ 23rd District Congressman Tony Gonzales, to show his fellow congressmen the mission of Goodfellow.

“The airmen, soldiers, sailors, marines that we train here and how the community interacts in that partnership and at the end of the day how these people in intelligence keep us safe and really add to our national security,” Congressman Pfluger said.

Representative Pfluger also said with the current threats we are seeing around the world, the graduates of the Goodfellow Intelligence School are doing the things that are keeping us safe every single day.