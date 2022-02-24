WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, February 24, 2022, Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11) released the following statement in response to the renewed Russian invasion of Ukraine.

”The prayers of all Americans and Texans are with the people of Ukraine today. The harrowing images and videos of Russian forces indiscriminately attacking Ukrainian cities are a stark reminder of what happens when the world lacks strong American leadership. Make no mistake, this is a brutal assault on a sovereign nation by a petty dictator to destroy the democratic nation of Ukraine. Putin and his cronies must be held accountable for their crimes.

“I have been proud to serve our country, including in times of war, and I know firsthand the horrors of combat. In the coming days I will be taking aggressive steps to demand that President Biden reverse course to finally impose crippling costs on Vladimir Putin and prevent further death and destruction in Ukraine; to fully defend the United States and our allies from malign actors and enemies. Now is the time for strength, not weakness.”