SAN ANGELO, Texas — Conexión San Angelo is hosting the 20th Annual Christmas Posada at the Angelo Civic Center on Friday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This year’s celebration will be in memory of Gregorio Gutiérrez and will include a feast of tamales, ponche, bunuelos, champurrado, and much more. There will be live entertainment and raffles, as well as toys and bikes for children.

Conexión San Angelo are accepting donations that will go entirely to the Posada. Donors can send or drop off checks (payable to Conexion Hispana Internacional LLC) and toys to 315 West Avenue D, San Angelo, TX, 76903