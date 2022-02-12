SAN ANGELO, Texas — Conexion Special Projects and the Citizen Center of San Angelo are registering voters at the San Angelo Railway Museum until 4:00 P.M. today, Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Michael Lepak, the Chief Operating Officer at Conexion Special Projects, says people can fill out a voter registration form at the table and Conexion will submit it to Tom Green County Elections for them.

While people can still register in time for the general election in November, it’s too late to register to vote in the upcoming primary election happening on Tuesday, March 1st. If any of the primary elections lead to runoffs, Lepak says anyone who registers today should be eligible in time to vote.

“It’s everybody’s right to vote. It’s one of the most important rights that we have,” says Lepak, who adds that Conexion’s voter registration efforts are non-partisan.

“We just want people to come out and register to vote and be able to vote on election day.”