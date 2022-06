SAN ANGELO, Texas – From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Concho Valley Workforce Solutions is hosting their Youth Fair Job Fair at the north entrance of Sunset Mall on Wednesday, June 15th.

Employers from Motel 6, Chick-Fil-A, Plantable Foods, and more will be at the event.

Those seeking employment are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes for onsite interview opportunities.