SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Concho Valley Women Veterans’ Association is celebrating 5 years of community service.

“We have definitely grown. We all collaborate with the same goal and the same heart and that is to support, inspire, and serve,” said CVWVA Executive Director, Laura Serrano.

This is the first all-women’s veteran organization established here in the Concho Valley. They tell us it’s important to surround yourself with women who understand what it’s like to serve our country.

“It provided an organization that we felt we belong to when so many other veterans organizations ostracized women veterans. This is a place where we feel welcome to come and be ourselves and still have that comradery with our fellow veterans that we all missed out on when we were still active duty,” said CVWVA Executive Secretary, Kristie Young.

This group’s leadership and service date back to the 80s. A time when the environment for women in the military was drastically different.

“It has definitely evolved for the better, thank goodness because when I started I kept hearing go home your a female you’re supposed to be out making babies,” said Melba King with CVWVA.

“I was forced out of service because I was pregnant,” said Beverly Godfrey with CVWVA.

Thanks to women like them, who’ve paved the way there are plenty more opportunities today.

“Most of us wouldn’t be here we wouldn’t have the benefits that we have now,” said Young.

As they hit this 5-year milestone they hope to invite other active duty and female veterans to join. The group meets once a month downtown at 119 N Chadbourne St.