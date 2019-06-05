Concho Valley Transit to get new fiberglass sheep

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

San Angelo, TX - From Downtown San Angelo:

Downtown San Angelo, Inc. is proud to announce the dedication of the newest fiberglass sheep by Concho Valley Transit. The unveiling of the fiberglass sheep statue will be at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 510 N. Chadbourne.

Name: Rambler

Artist: Katie Blair

Theme: Concho Valley Transits cover over 16,000 square miles in the Concho Valley with San Angelo being the HUB. The Concho Valley Transit Map shows the area that is serviced. The Safety Vest indicates a driver providing service to the passengers and it includes the Concho Valley Council of Governments (COG) “Brand” on the rear hind quarters with the COG Logo.

Dignitaries in attendance will be Concho Valley Transit Vice Chairman Board Member Harry Thomas and Concho Valley Council Of Government Executive Director John Austin Stokes and Steven Beck, General Manager, Concho Valley Transit will be available for comments.

Any questions, please contact Downtown San Angelo, Inc. at 325-655-2345 or via email director@dtsa.org.