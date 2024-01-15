SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — As snow and freezing temperatures affect road conditions in San Angelo at the beginning of 2024, Concho Valley Transit is taking steps to ensure people can get where they need to go safely.

According to a post made on social media by CVT, the transit’s fixed route service will be fare-free from Monday, January 15 through Wednesday, January 17.

“Your safety is our priority, and we want to ensure everyone can travel safely during this period,” the post reads.

CVT runs from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.

