Concho Valley This Morning Update (November 1, 2018)

Thursday Morning Update

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 09:00 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 09:00 AM CDT

San Angelo, Tx - In your Thursday morning newsbrief, learn more about the SAISD bond proposition on the midterm election ballot, Governor Abbott's visit, a Halloween event, your weather forecast and more.

