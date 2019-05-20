Local News

Concho Valley This Morning Update (May 20, 2019)

CVTM Update (May 20, 2019)

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 09:42 AM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 09:42 AM CDT

Concho Valley This Morning Update (May 20, 2019)

San Angelo, TX - In your Concho Valley This Morning Update, see the damage left around the Concho Valley from a string of severe storms this weekend, hear an update about Bradford Elementary, and more! Taban has your weather forecast.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News