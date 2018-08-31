Local News

Concho Valley This Morning Update (August 31, 2018)

Friday Morning Newsbrief

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 10:03 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 10:03 AM CDT

Concho Valley This Morning Update (August 31, 2018)

In your Friday morning newsbrief, learn about an ASU professor who just published a book warning readers about North Korean weapons proliferation, plus dove hunting season and a local leather craftsman. Taban breaks down he day's weather and Labor Day forecast.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected