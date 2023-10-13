SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank has announced the selection of its new Executive Director, Brent Jenkins.

Jenkins comes to the CVRFB from Angelo Civic Theatre and has been serving the non-profit community of San Angelo for 20 years.

“I am humbled and excited to take on this new challenge. I am also thankful for all the

support from CVRFB as we make this transition and start a new chapter in the Food

Bank’s mission to fight hunger and feed hope,” said Jenkins.

The CCRFB recently celebrated its 40th anniversary offering well wishes to its outgoing Executive Director, Lee Pipkin.

“CVRFB has a rich history of being a community partner and I know it will continue to do

whatever it can to serve our neighbors. I’m honored to pass the baton on to Brent who

will continue the critical work of making sure no one goes to bed hungry. I’m so grateful

for our community’s support of addressing food insecurity and I’m hopeful that we will all

rise to welcome this new phase in the Food Bank’s journey,” said Pipkin.

Mr. Jenkins’ term at the Food Bank starts Monday, October 16, 2023.