Concho Valley Regional Food Bank open food distribution

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to create difficulties in travel and work, there is help available to those struggling to put food on the table. The USDA Farmers to Families program is making it possible for the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank to hand out groceries to 200 local families. Much like the early pandemic meal distributions of other area organizations, this will be a no-contact drive-thru event.

“Wednesday, July 22 from five to seven we’re distributing some food that came to us from the Farm to Family USDA program,” explained Lee Pipkin, Executive Director of the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank. “Originally it was called Truck to Trunk, and they changed the name up [to] Farm to Family.”

Wednesday’s event will take place at 1313 S. Hill St. in San Angelo. This is a government program, designed to help everyone from end to end on the food production and consumption line. The program is designed to reduce waste, saving not only product but money, as well as keep fridges and pantries stocked.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture, developed the program to support the agricultural industry and to support the distribution industry, and then support those that were in need,” said Pipkin. “So the program was well rounded. The first round, went out in June. The program originally began back, right after the beginning of the covid pandemic. It was developed as a program to help the agriculture industry, because they were having to till under excess produce and the dairyman were having to pour excess milk.”

Those participating will receive several gallons of milk, a box of protein and a box of fresh produce. There are no stipulations, but you may be asked how many people are in your household. After the 200 family capacity for this round is reached, the next farm to family food distribution will be in August.