Concho Valley Regional Food Bank in need of drivers to deliver weekend food bags to local elementary schools

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank, said in a release Monday, they are looking for volunteers to donate one hour each week delivering food bags to local elementary schools for Food2Kids – a backpack program that helps supplement food over the weekend for those students who need it.

“Beyond today, tomorrow and later down the road they don’t know where their next meals are coming from,” said Lee Pipkin, Executive Director of the CVRFB – this program, Pipkin said helps fill that gap.

Volunteers will pick up the filled bags from the Food Bank, located at 1313 S. Hill St., on Thursday afternoons or Friday mornings, the bags need to be delivered to the schools by 10:00 a.m. on Friday – volunteers will then retrieve the previous week’s empty crates from the schools and return those to the Food Bank.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to call Susan Gober at the Food Bank, 325-655-3231.

Food2Kids was started by the Junior League of San Angelo in 2007 as a group effort and was slowly turned

over to the CVRFB, to date there are still members of the JLSA who deliver the bags to elementary schools. The bags are packed each week by students in the San Angelo I.S.D. who are part of a special needs program, it’s a job skills training program for the students.