Concho Valley Paws unharmed by tornado

SAN ANGELO, TX - Concho Valley Paws on Highway 67 next to the 4-H center is experiencing an influx of animals due to the recent severe weather. The shelter is at capacity and asks that any stray animals secured by residents which cannot be attended to by animal control be temporarily house with those who found them.

The shelter is in need of donations of cat and dog food, kennels and crates. While undamaged by the last round of storm activity, shelter staff is concerned about the potential for another round of severe weather so soon. Even still, they continue to aid city animal control and the storm relief shelters as they can.

"We have donated a couple of kennels to area churches that were sheltering residents and serving as make-shift shelters," said Jenie Wilson, Executive Director of Concho Valley Paws.

It is hoped that some further relief may be in store, for the shelter and the community, at the upcoming city council meeting. We will bring you updated information as it becomes available.