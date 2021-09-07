Concho Valley PAWS and West Texas Rehab’s Hospice of San Angelo to host Pet Memorial Service to honor pets who have passed

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Concho Valley PAWS partners with West Texas Rehab’s Hospice of San Angelo to host a Pet Memorial Service on Thursday, September 30th, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic League Park near the International Waterlily Collection at 2 S. Park, according to a release from Concho Valley PAWS on Tuesday.

More on the Pet Memorial Service from Concho Valley Paws is below:

PAWS and Hospice have partnered for this event for several years. Unfortunately, due to COVID shutdowns, the event did not take place last year. This year the event will be outdoors, but masks are still encouraged. The service is an opportunity for pet lovers who have lost a pet to come together and honor that pet’s memory. The service is open to everyone, and the gathering is casual. Pastor Karen Schmeltekopf, who is also a Bereavement Counselor with Hospice of San Angelo, will preside over the service. People who attend are encouraged to bring photos of their pets to the service. “The loss of a pet is a real loss. The grief of pet loss is just as real and painful as other losses because pets are family. Oftentimes, our society fails to recognize and respect that loss and grief. I think that is because not everyone has had the privilege of experiencing that special bond between pet and human. We want to embrace that and give people a way to honor their pets, celebrate their lives and seek closure.” PAWS Executive Director, Jenie Wilson said.

For more information on the Pet Memorial Service, please email Jenie Wilson at jenie@cvpaws.org.