SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is hosting pop-up adoption events at Petco, located at 4157 Sunset Drive. The events will take place from Nov. 16 to 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. each day.

For more information or if interested to adopt or foster, you can go to the links below for each application respectively.

Adopt: cvpaws.org/adoption-application/

Foster: cvpaws.org/foster-application/